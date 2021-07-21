Physiotherapists join the National Health System

The sector of physiotherapists has now joined the National Health System and recipients are able to have a number of physio-therapies compensated by the System.

Recipients needing physiotherapy must first go to their personal physical or to a specialist for evaluation and then the said doctor will refer them for physiotherapy.

The patients can choose a physiotherapist from the list of GESY and arrange an appointment.

There are two kinds of references: the short-term one for three treatments within six months and a medium-term one for six treatments also within six months.

Adults can have a maximum of 12 sessions per year.

If the doctor and physiotherapist judge that more sessions are needed then they can jointly submit a request for exception, something that will be evaluated by GESY.