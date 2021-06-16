Photovoltaic project in Sotira, Limassol, to be reduced because of environmental violations

It is uncertain whether a town planning license will be granted for an ambitious photovoltaic project in Sotira near Limassol following environmental violations by the applicant firm – Earthlight Park.

The site is adjacent to the Natura 2000 area of Paramaliou river and the regulatory authority has already told the firm to reduce the area of its project to protect trees and other plants.

Specifically, the firm should narrow it to 7.5 MW from 11.1 MW and must install the cables underground so that birds are protected. In addition, it won’t be allowed to pave the existing dirt roads or to build new ones.

Natura 2000 area of Paramaliou river hosts some 54 kinds of birds included in Article 4 of Directive 2009/147/EC on the Protection of Wild Birds. As well as another 16 important species of plants.

Authorities in Cyprus are changing the legal framework for photovoltaic systems to protect the environment and assure compliance with national and European law.