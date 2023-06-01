PhotosTourists visit Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome Tourists visit Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome 6 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Tourists Visit Castel Sant'angelo In Rome A general view of Castel Sant’Angelo in Rome, Italy May 31, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Remo Casilli MORE PHOTOS Polish Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers guard a municipal office in Zvecan Ukrainian serviceman prepares to launch unmanned aerial device near Donetsk Second round of the presidential election in Istanbul Protest in solidarity with Vinicius Jr, who was racially abused during a Real Madrid match