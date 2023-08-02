PhotosThe full moon shines behind power lines outside Nicosia The full moon shines behind power lines outside Nicosia 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber The Full Moon Shines Behind Power Lines Outside Nicosia The full moon shines behind power lines outside Nicosia, Cyprus August 1, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou MORE PHOTOS Greek PM in official state visit in Cyprus Beachgoers in Larnaca President Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tatar visit the CMP Sinead O’Connor performs on stage during the Carthage Jazz Festival in Tunis