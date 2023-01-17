PhotosStorm Gerard in France Storm Gerard in France 28 mins ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Storm Gerard In France Kite surfers ride the waves in windy weather on the sea in Saint-Malo as the storm Gerard is raging through the western parts of the country, France, January 16, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Stephane Mahe MORE PHOTOS Protest against expansion of Germany’s utility RWE’s Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine to Luetzerath A surfer rides the waves on the Mediterranean sea shore of Ashkelon Rock guitarist Jeff Beck performs at the Grammy Foundation’s Starry Night gala Demonstrators protest ahead of the evacuation of the Luetzerath village