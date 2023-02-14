PhotosRescue dogs sleep in Hatay

Rescue dogs sleep in Hatay

Rescue dogs sleep near a damaged building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 13, 2023.

 

Source:REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

