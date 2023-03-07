PhotosPeople ride a subway train in Moscow People ride a subway train in Moscow 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Newly Opened Stations Of Big Circle Line Of Moscow’s Subway People ride a subway train in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov MORE PHOTOS Venezuelans mark the 10th death anniversary of late President Hugo Chavez, in Caracas Building catches fire in Hong Kong Fatal train crash in Tempi, Greece People watch the northern lights in central Stockholm