PhotosPeople, believed to be migrants, arrive in Dungeness People, believed to be migrants, arrive in Dungeness 1 hour ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber People, Believed To Be Migrants, Arrive In Dungeness A migrant rests after arriving in Dungeness, Britain, August 16, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Toby Melville MORE PHOTOS Spanish NGO hands out fans to vulnerable families to battle high temperatures FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 – Fan Festival A firefighting helicopter fills up water from the Kouris reservoir near the village of Alassa Art installation protests against abuse scandals in Cologne