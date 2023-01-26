Highliners walk on the longest line of the Americas in Sao Paulo

PhotosHighliners walk on the longest line of the Americas in Sao Paulo

Erika Sedlacek balances on a highline at 114 meters high and 510 meters long, in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 25, 2023.

 

Source:REUTERS/Carla Carniel

