PhotosHighliners walk on the longest line of the Americas in Sao Paulo Highliners walk on the longest line of the Americas in Sao Paulo 7 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Highliners Walk On The Longest Line Of The Americas In Sao Paulo Erika Sedlacek balances on a highline at 114 meters high and 510 meters long, in Sao Paulo, Brazil January 25, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Carla Carniel MORE PHOTOS Partially submerged vehicles as the River Thames overtops riverbank in London Dress rehearsal for Cirque Du Soleil’s Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities Installation of Yayoi Kusama’s mannequin covers the exterior of the Louis Vuitton’s store in Paris View of the Villarrica volcano from Pucon area, Chile