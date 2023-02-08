PhotosAftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay 3 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Aftermath Of The Deadly Earthquake In Hatay A doll lies on the ground near the site of a collapsed mosque, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane MORE PHOTOS Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras Snowfall in Athens NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shows hills, craters, circular fracture pattern on Mars Green comet named Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) observed over Spain