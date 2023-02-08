PhotosAftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay

Aftermath of the deadly earthquake in Hatay

Aftermath Of The Deadly Earthquake In Hatay
Aftermath Of The Deadly Earthquake In Hatay

A doll lies on the ground near the site of a collapsed mosque, following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.

Source:REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MORE PHOTOS

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros