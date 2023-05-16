PhotosA female endangered Mediterranean monk seal visits the shore of Jaffa A female endangered Mediterranean monk seal visits the shore of Jaffa 4 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber A Female Endangered Mediterranean Monk Seal Visits The Shore Of Jaffa An endangered and rare female Mediterranean monk seal visits the shore of Jaffa in Israel, May 15, 2023. Source:REUTERS/Amir Cohen MORE PHOTOS Andrew Lambrou performs at the Eurovision grand final A Somali man and his dogs sit at Hamarweyne beach along the Indian Ocean in Mogadishu Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets, in Ashkelon Protest against arrest of Pakistan’s former PM Khan, in Karachi