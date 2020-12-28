PHOTO OF THE DAY-TUESDAY

A passenger is seen at the check-in area of the international flight terminal at Tokyo International Airport, commonly know as Haneda airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
MORE PHOTOS
Israel imposes third national COVID-19 lockdown
An employee prepares to shutter a store as Israel imposes a third national lockdown to fight climbing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Tel Aviv,...
Dancing in Rome
People dance tango on a street one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown over the Christmas period as part of efforts...
Lorries on the M20 motorway near Ashford
Lorries are seen parked on the M20 motorway, as EU countries impose a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak,...
U.S. President Joe Biden receives a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital, in Newark, Delaware, U.S. December...