Photo of Syrian man wanted in connection with missing Russian women case released

Police on Thursday released the photo of Syrian Omran Hmadai, 23, who is wanted in connection with the case of two missing Russian women presumed killed.

The women were staying in coastal Larnaca and reported missing on November 17.

Another Syrian man, aged 32, has been arrested in connection with the case of missing Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33.

He, and the wanted man, reportedly had taken the two women in a holiday home in the mountainous village of Kato Amiandos.

Anyone with information on the wanted man should contact the Larnaca CID on 24-804060 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.

 

By Annie Charalambous
