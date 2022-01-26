Phenomenon Elpis continues to affect Cyprus

The phenomenon Elpis will continue to affect the area until late tonight while a cold aerial mass will remain in the area until Saturday.

On Wednesday afternoon the weather will be mainly cloudy with isolated rain and or thunderstorms. Snow is expected on the mountains. The winds will be mainly westerly to northwesterly, weak to mild, 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea.

Tonight the weather will be mainly cloudy with isolated rain and or thunderstorms. Snow is expected on the mountains. Toward morning the weather will improve. The winds will be 3 to 4 Beaufor over slight sea. The temperature will drop to zero inland, around 5 C in the western coast areas and around 3 C in the remaining coastal areas and around -6 C on the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday, sunshine will alternate with clouds and it is possible to have isolated showers and light snow on the mountains. The winds will be 3 to 4 Beaufort over slight sea. The temperature will rise to 11 C inland, around 13 C in the coastal areas and around 1 C on the mountains.

On Friday the weather will be partially cloudy. Isolated rain and snow on the mountains are expected.