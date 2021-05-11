Pharmacists very interested in carrying out rapid tests

Pharmacists are very interest in providing rapid antigen tests due to the great demand by the people to have the test at the pharmacy of their neighborhood without spending much time.

As Eleni Piera Isseyek, president of the Pharmaceutical Union, said, more and more pharmacies join the list of providing the said service to their customer.

Regarding the cost of the test at the pharmacy, even though the ceiling is 20 euros, prices range between 10 and 12 euros while there are pharmacies who demand even less than 10 euros.

Mrs. Isseyek recommended to the citizens to contact the pharmacy and ask whether it provides the said service before going there.