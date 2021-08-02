Pharmacists learned from the media about cancellation of free rapid tests

NewsLocalPharmacists learned from the media about cancellation of free rapid tests

President of the Pharmaceutical Union Eleni Piera Isseyegh said that nobody informed the union that the free rapid tests would stop. She noted that they should have been informed in time so that they would have been prepared. As she said, now that free rapid tests have stopped the work of pharmacies has increased a lot and as a result various problems are created.

She also said that yesterday, first day without free rapid tests, some pharmacies ran out of rapid tests and customers could not be served.

Asked about the rapid tests, she said each pharmacy has the right to set a price always respecting the ceiling. She also noted that there is a list with the approved rapid tests and there are ongoing checks at pharmacies to see whether these are being respected.

