Pharmacies run out of flu shots

As she said, people were in a state of panic to get the flu shot because of the COVID-19 situation and as a result the stocks of pharmacies have been depleted.

She added that pharmacies ordered very small quantities because it has been announced that they flu shots would be given by personal physicians through GESY.

She also said that 25,000 flu shots were distributed at the beginning of September and approximately 20,000 are expected in October, but so far it is unknown whether this will happen.

Piera noted that people belonging to the vulnerable groups would get into a list of priority by their personal physicians but due to delay they went to the pharmacies so the shots received in September disappeared in no time.

