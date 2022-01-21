Pfizer vaccines for children inoculations distributed to Turkish Cypriot community

Pfizer vaccines for children’s inoculations were distributed to the Turkish Cypriot community, via the bicommunal technical committee on health.

Greek Cypriot Head of the Committee Leonidas Fylaktou told the Cyprus News Agency that the vaccines were distributed last Wednesday. A total of 2,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines were given for vaccinations of children of ages 5-11.

He said that the quantity was given following a consultation with the Health Minister, adding that if there is a need for additional doses, these will be distributed.

According to press statements in the occupied areas, the inoculations will start Monday and priority will be given to children 10-11 with chronic diseases.

Figures up to January 14 show that a total of 294.717 persons were administered the 1st dose, 301.265 were given 2 doses, 158.826 were administered the booster shot and 56.955 were administered 4 doses.