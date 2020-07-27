Petsas: We continue to monitor the situation with calm, readiness and determination

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas once again condemned Turkey’s recent conversion of Ayia Sophia into a mosque, during a press briefing on Monday.

“This is a provocation not only for Greeks and Christians everywhere, but also for the entire western and civilised world”, he said.

He then referred to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ message for the anniversary of the restoration of democracy, noting that “this action is not a manifestation of strength, but a proof of weakness and, of course, does not have the power to overshadow the magnificence radiated by a world heritage site. That is why the condemnation can only continue and intensify at a global level.”.

“In the meantime, while Ankara maintains the illegal Navtex for exploratory drilling in areas that include parts of the Greek continental shelf, the Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis remains at anchor and the Turkish warships are being withdrawn”, he added.

“We continue to monitor the situation with calm, readiness and determination”, he concluded.

Source: amna.gr