Petrolina buys out Greek SILK OIL for 9 million

According to an announcement, on 31 December 2020, Petrolina bought out SILK OIL, a deal amounting to 9 million euros.

As reported, the purchase is expected to affect positively the prospects and results of the Petrolina Group and is part of the group’s plan to further develop its work in Greece.

SILK OIL was founded in 1988 and its headquarters are in Rhodes. It has 414 points of selling fuel and liquid gas all over Greece and four branches in Peraius, Salonica, Crete and Samos.

It is noted that for 2018 SILK OIL had a turnover of 209.3 million euros and net loss amounting to 187.3 million while for year 2019 it had a turnover of 194.7 million euros and net loss amounting to 18 thousand euros.