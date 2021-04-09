Persons with disabilities deprived of allowances due to medium disability

NewsLocalPersons with disabilities deprived of allowances due to medium disability

People with disabilities are deprived of the Minimum Guaranteed Income allowance and the disability allowance if their disability is described as medium or mild and not as serious as requested by the relevant legislation. This is included in the report of Human Rights Commissioner Maria Stylianou Lottides.

The report was prepared in order to define “person with disabilities” for the purpose of paying them the Minimum Guaranteed Income allowance.

According to the report, even though these people have problems and expenses related to their disability they do not receive any financial assistance.

The report reminds that the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognizes rights for all people with disabilities irrespective of how serious their condition is.

