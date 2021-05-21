Persons injured from EAC explosion to be taken abroad for treatment

The two employees of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus, who were injured due to an explosions that occurred while they were carrying out scheduled maintenance will be transferred abroad in a hospital aircraft.

According to the EAC spokesperson Christina Papadopoulos, the 48-year-old will be transferred to Athens to a hospital specialized for burns. His condition is seen as very serious.

His 40-year-old colleague will be transferred to a center in Leipzig, Germany for treatment. Both will be accompanied by members of their families.

Ms. Papadopoulos said that the investigations for the exact causes of the explosion that caused the injury of the two employees are in progress.

Read More: Explosion at substation of EAC – Two people injured