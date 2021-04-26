Personal Protection Commissioner about COVID certificates

NewsLocalPersonal Protection Commissioner about COVID certificates

Personal Data Protection Commissioner Irene Loizidou Nicolaoidou clarified that employees are not obliged to present to their employer a negative rapid or PCR test but only to inform them of the results.

As she said these certificates constitute certificates of health and based on the Data Protection Rule must be protected.

Citizens who have such certificates are obliged to show them to relevant inspectors or policemen, within the framework of checks for compliance with the relevant protocols.

No other person is entitled to ask a civilian to show these certificates.

