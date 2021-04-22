Personal physicians to vaccinate 30-year-olds with AstraZeneca

Aiming to accelerate the process of vaccinations and achieve the target of covering a satisfactory percentage of the population, the Health Ministry has asked Personal Physicians to express their interest in vaccinating people in their practices.

Specifically, the Health Ministry will provide the Personal Physicians who will express interest with the necessary quantity of AstraZeneca vaccines.

According to the plans the vaccines will be destined for people aged 30 and over.

Due to the conditions of keeping and transferring the Astrazeneca vaccines at the practices of the Personal Physicians who will express interest, only the specific vaccine will be given.