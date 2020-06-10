Personal hygiene items appeal for asylum seekers

The Social Solidarity Network has launched a campaign to collect personal hygiene items for asylum seekers at the temporary reception centre at Pournara, Kokkinotrimithia.

The campaign starts today and ends on June 18.

There are about 700 asylum seekers currently housed at the centre, most of them in tents. They have been at the camp for about four months because of restrictions first imposed because of the coronavirus outbreak and later a quarantine due to a scabies outbreak.

Among other they need personal hygiene items such as soap, shampoo, tooth paste, tooth brushes, toilet paper, deodorant, tissues, washing powder and wet wipes.

The items are being collected at the Peo trade union confederation headquarters in Nicosia. For further information telephone 22866400.