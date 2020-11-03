Personal guards of politicians to be re-evaluated.

Justice Minister Emily Yioliti agreed with the Chief of Police to re-evaluate the number of personal guards assigned to all politicians. Already instructions have been given to the relevant Risk Assessment Committee and each case will be evaluated separately.

According to information, there are currently 152 policemen guarding party leaders, ministers, former and current officials and embassies. The cost of their salaries is more than one million euros.

Any suggestions about reductions will be submitted by the Justice Minister to the Council of Ministers, which will make the relevant decisions.

