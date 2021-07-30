Personal doctors of GESY mobilized for August, September

NewsLocalPersonal doctors of GESY mobilized for August, September

The Health Ministry yesterday decided:

  • The operation of emergency health care centers to support the Accident and Emergencies’ Departments of public hospitals. The centers will be in operation all the weekends of August and September 2021, in all districts providing services for no very severe cases.
  • To man a telephone center with personal doctors during all the weekends of August and September 2021, so that patients whose doctors are absent can be assisted.

As of yesterday the Health Insurance Organization has been informing accordingly all doctors who are offering their services the National Health System GESY as personal doctors.

Athos Tsinontides, Acting Director General at the Health Insurance Organization, has undertaken the coordination of the operation of the two new programs.

