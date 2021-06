A 57-year-old man wanted by the Authorities of South Africa was last night arrested in Larnaca.

The man, against who there is an international arrest warrant for fraud and theft, was found in his home in Larnaca and was arrested so that the procedure for his extradition to South Africa would begin.

The Authorities in Cyprus had been informed by the European Union & International Police Cooperation Directorate (EU&IPCD) which in its turn had been informed by Interpol.