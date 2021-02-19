Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered “sky crane” descent vehicle in this illustration.
MORE PHOTOS
A Carnival float depicting the coronavirus in Nice
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus disease...
NASCAR: Daytona 500
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33)...
Preparation of a traditional dish for Lunar New Year celebrations
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish...
Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration
Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021.