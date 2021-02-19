Photos Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this undated illustration handout. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT

Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered “sky crane” descent vehicle in this illustration.

Source:NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

A Carnival float depicting the coronavirus in Nice

george -
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus disease...
Read more
Photos

NASCAR: Daytona 500

george -
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33)...
Read more
Photos

Preparation of a traditional dish for Lunar New Year celebrations

george -
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish...
Read more
Photos

Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration

george -
Women stand on a street ahead of the Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand, February 10, 2021.
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros