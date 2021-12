Periods of cloud on Wednesday, with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Hail is also possible along with light snow fall on Troodos mountains.

Winds will be variable moderate in the morning, force 3 Beaufort, turning moderate to strong in the afternoon, force 4 to 5 Beaufort.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to 18 C inland and coastal areas and 8 C in the mountains.