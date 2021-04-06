Performing Silence: performance/exhibition by Petros Konnaris

There is something very touching in spending time to observe small details and figure out what else lies underneath the surface. To observe the hands traveling to each other, to listen to a deep breath below the mask, to accompany one’s journey to preciousness.

Performing Silence is a research project exploring how to listen to something subtle that is present but not shouting, a softness that is usually oversaturated by noise and loudness. Listening to the unseen other and the disregarded moments, a group of performers, a different combination each night, go through a calm yet active journey of prolonging the moment of conscious attention. They observe what lies hidden in the density of silence and amplify it for us to see.

During this 1h performance-exhibition, you are invited to walk around, pay attention to the silence and those unseen moments, wait, take a deep breath, listen, and be active even when you are silent and standing still.

In the end there will be also time to explore and pay attention to what you did and didn’t hear.

When 8th – 24th of April 2021 at 7pm

Where: Drive Drive Sapfous 6, Agios Savvas 1011, Nicosia Cyprus

Ticket: 7 euros

Limited number of visitors, booking is required at : 7 eurosLimited number of visitors, booking is required at https://bit.ly/3117mt6

Credits

Artistic Direction: Petros Konnaris

With: Eleana Alexandrou, Georgia Andreou, Pascal Caron, Athina Georgiou, Annie Khoury, Marilena Kyriacou, Kalia Maliali, Arianna Marcoulides, Despina Michaelidou, Alexis Vassiliou

Dramaturgy: Rodia Vomvolou

Sound design: Panos Bartzis

Visual Art Installation: Kyriakos Theocharous

Process-based artefacts: Evagoras Vanezis, Petros Konnaris

Design: Natalie Yiaxi

Funded by the Terpsihori Program 2021 of Cultural Services of Ministry of Education and Culture.

Special thanks Demetra Ignatiou for the assistance in the translation and to Old Vinegar Factory for providing their space for some of rehearsals.