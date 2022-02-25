Performance Laboratory Presentations on March 4

Seventeen promising artists (actors, dancers, choreographers, performance artists, singers, musicians, visual artists) have participated in this year’s Performance Laboratory of the Open Up EU Programme for under-represented artists led by The Pierides Foundation.

The performance laboratory was coordinated by artist/performer Lia Haraki who invited fifteen established performance makers to share their practices in the forms of workshops and masterclasses with these promising participants every Saturday of 2021, at Theatro Polis. The participants will be sharing some first ideas and works in progress over the course of two days within the frame of the Popup Festival. Their works will eventually become finished pieces to be presented by the end of the program in 2023.

We invite you, therefore, to witness their ideas in the forms of performances, installations, and private showings, all happening at Theatro Polis. Some showings are by invitation as they are for limited sitting, others can be visited in a come and go format within the announced time slot and others are with a sited audience. For the ones with a sited audience, there will be no pre-booking so individuals can enter on a first-come-first-served basis.

Free entrance!

15.30-16.30 “Reading and love/ Θκιάβασμα τζ΄αγάπη” by Eleni Phyla

Do you remember when your caretaker was reading a book to you?

Stage

17.30-19.00 “Θέλω να το σκεφτώ” by Ifigenia Avraam

πότε εσκέφτηκες τζίνο που θέλεις εσύ να σκεφτείς;

Stage (open to audience to visit within the time slot, come-and-go)

17.30-19.00 Peep. [Ποσιέπασε.] by Charis Iacovou

Dressing room – mezzanine (open to audience to visit within the time slot, come-and-go)

17.30-19.00 “Fund me, I am an artist!” by Alexandra Pambouka

The only solution to sustain yourself as an artist.

Lobby area (open to audience to visit at any time within the time slot)

20.00 “My Birthday Dinner” by Maria kasapi

I would like to invite you to my birthday dinner

Top floor (by invitation only)

20.30 All following pieces will be presented back to back in the theatre space (stage) and so audiences must stay sited throughout

“Where am I when I’m not performing?” by Nayia T. Karacosta

Hello. Let me introduce myself. Again. I’m Nayia and today I am….

“Nat in da house” by Natalia Panagiotou

Natalia Panagiotou, actress – performer, invites you to her one-woman show.

“Battlehood” by Argyro Christodoulou

Normalizing the normal – A work in progress

(The performance will be in Greek)

“RELAPSE” a Dance Performance by Eleni Mylona

Will the past stay relevant at a time of progress?

All current measures due to COVID-19 will be adhered to.

Cover photo: Eleni Mylona during PASHIAS workshop ”Introduction to Theory & Practice for Visual Art Performance”

When Friday, March 4 at 3.30 pm

Where Theatro Polis, Nicosia

