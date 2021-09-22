NewsLocalPercentage of young Cypriots with at least upper secondary education at 77%...

Percentage of young Cypriots with at least upper secondary education at 77% in 2020

The percentage of Cypriots aged between 20-24 that attained at least an upper secondary level of education last year stood at 77%, according to Eurostat.

The European Union’s statistical office also said in a press release on Tuesday that this percentage rose by 7% in 2020 compared to 2002 in the EU population aged 20–24.

In particular, the percentage increased from 77% in 2002 to 84% in 2020.

The three regions that recorded the highest share of young people aged 20-24 years with at least an upper secondary level of education were all Greek: Thessalia and Ipeiros (both 99%) followed closely by Dytiki Makedonia (98%).

The highest shares of women aged 20-24 years with at least an upper secondary level of education were recorded in Thessalia in Greece (100%), Jadranska Hrvatska in Croatia and Ipeiros in Greece (both 99%).

The highest shares of men were recorded in three Greek regions: Dytiki Makedonia and Ipeiros (both 99%) and Thessalia (98%).

The lowest levels of upper secondary educational attainment were recorded in Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta in Spain (50%), Região Autónoma dos Açores (62%) and Illes Balears in Spain (65%).

By Annie Charalambous
