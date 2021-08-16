Percentage of unvaccinated patients at Reference Hospital reduced to 87%

Amalia Hadjiyianni, Scientific Director of the Famagusta and Larnaca hospitals, has said that approximately 87% of the patients at the Famagusta General Hospital, which is operating as a coronavirus reference hospital, have not been vaccinated.

Hadjiyianni said that currently there are 59 patients at the Reference Hospital, nine in the Increased Care Unit. The youngest patient is 34 years old and the oldest is 92. The patients’ median age is 60 years.

Hadjiyianni urged people in view of the holidays of 15 August to faithfully respect the protective measures so that there will not be an increase of confirmed cases.

Asked to comment on the announcement of the Health Ministry that 70.3% of the population have been fully vaccinated, she said that this percentage is very satisfactory and when we reach 80% we will have a descend immunity to protect the population.