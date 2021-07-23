NewsLocalPercentage of fully vaccinated adult people in Cyprus rises to 62.6%

Percentage of fully vaccinated adult people in Cyprus rises to 62.6%

A total of 511,744 people in Cyprus were recorded vaccinated with at least the first dose of a jab as of late Thursday, according to latest official data. And a total of 448,882 people had received both doses, Philenews reports.

As for the percentage of fully vaccinated people this has now risen to 62.6% of the population who are aged 18 and above.

Moreover, 4,200 adolescents, in the age group of 16-17, were vaccinated with the first dose of a jab as of Wednesday evening.

Fully vaccinated ones were 182, with the percentage of jab coverage being 23.2% for this age group.

At the same time, a total of 301 cases – 84 of which described as serious – were reported to the Pharmaceutical Services as of July 12 .

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFrance’s Macron changes phone in light of Pegasus spyware case

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros