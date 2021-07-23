Percentage of fully vaccinated adult people in Cyprus rises to 62.6%

A total of 511,744 people in Cyprus were recorded vaccinated with at least the first dose of a jab as of late Thursday, according to latest official data. And a total of 448,882 people had received both doses, Philenews reports.

As for the percentage of fully vaccinated people this has now risen to 62.6% of the population who are aged 18 and above.

Moreover, 4,200 adolescents, in the age group of 16-17, were vaccinated with the first dose of a jab as of Wednesday evening.

Fully vaccinated ones were 182, with the percentage of jab coverage being 23.2% for this age group.

At the same time, a total of 301 cases – 84 of which described as serious – were reported to the Pharmaceutical Services as of July 12 .