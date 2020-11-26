People with blood type O have less chances of getting Covid-19

A person’s blood type may slightly lower their risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a Canadian study.

According to the findings of the study, O blood groups have 12% less chances of being infected by COVID-19 compared to the other blood groups. Moreover, those with a negative blood group (O-, A-, B-, AB-) have 21% less danger of being infected by COVID-19.

Consequently people with O- blood type seem to have the least danger of all.

The findings of the Canadian study are in line with the findings of an older Chinese study which was the first one ascertaining that not all blood types have the same danger of being infected by COVID-19.

