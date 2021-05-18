People to receive SMS for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

During a news conference, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that as of Thursday 20 May, it is expected that SMS will be sent to people for rescheduling of their appointment for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As he said, in order to carry out the appointments, vaccinations will also take place on Sunday with the assistance of volunteers.

At the same time, the vaccination of people aged 20 and more with AstraZeneca vaccines by Personal Physicians proceeds normally in an effort to accelerate the vaccination plan.

So far, more than 320 Personal Physicians have received more than 26,000 doses of the vaccine.