NewsLocalPeople to receive SMS for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

People to receive SMS for the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

A medical worker holds a syringe and a vial of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine during a vaccination campaign on March 9, 2021 at the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci, which is currently hosting the anti-Covid vaccination campaign with Multimedica in Milan. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

During a news conference, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that as of Thursday 20 May, it is expected that SMS will be sent to people for rescheduling of their appointment for the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As he said, in order to carry out the appointments, vaccinations will also take place on Sunday with the assistance of volunteers.

At the same time, the vaccination of people aged 20 and more with AstraZeneca vaccines by Personal Physicians proceeds normally in an effort to accelerate the vaccination plan.
So far, more than 320 Personal Physicians have received more than 26,000 doses of the vaccine.

By gavriella
Previous articleVaccination of people who have recovered from COVID-19

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros