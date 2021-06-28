PhotosPeople take part in the Queer Liberation March in New York

People take part in the Queer Liberation March in New York

People celebrate as they arrive to Washington Square park during the Queer Liberation March in New York City, New York, U.S., June 27, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People celebrate as they arrive to Washington Square park during the Queer Liberation March in New York City, New York, U.S.

