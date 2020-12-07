People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River in Omsk

People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia December 6, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Israel receives the Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed “Shield”
An Israeli naval patrol boat manoeuvres before a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy to mark the arrival of the Saar-6 corvette, a warship...
SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship rocket for a test launch
Clouds reflect off the water as they pass over while SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket for a test launch this week...
Santa arriving in Queensland on jet ski
People dressed as Santas ride jet skis in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia in this still image obtained from social media video dated November 29,...
Horrific accident at Bahrain Grand Prix
Romain Grosjean's Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames as it shot through protective safety barriers on Sunday, halting the Formula...