News Local People suffering from rheumatic diseases will be vaccinated next

People suffering from rheumatic diseases will be vaccinated next

People suffering from rheumatic diseases, who take biological agents or other immunosuppressant agents, will soon be asked through the media to express their interest for vaccination through the Vaccination Portal.

According to the Cyprus Rheumatology Society, these persons will be recognized by the system when they express their interest and will be able to proceed with an appointment.

Persons taking biological or immunosuppressant agent outside the General Health System, will have to have a confirmation by their doctor and send an email to [email protected], expressing their interest and mentioning: Name, ID number, Telephone, the fact that they belong to the above group and that they take biological or immunosuppressant agent and will have to attach the confirmation of their doctor.

By gavriella
Previous articleEconomic sentiment in Cyprus improves ‘significantly’ in March, UCY Economics Research Centre says
Next articleTwo Ministers suggest opening of Gymnasiums on 2 April

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two Ministers suggest opening of Gymnasiums on 2 April

gavriella -
The Ministers of Health and Education, after consultations with the Advisory Scientific Committee on COVID-19 and after evaluating recent epidemiological data, intend to suggest...
Read more
Local

President and EU Health Commissioner discuss efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic in EU

gavriella -
Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides, discussed on Monday the efforts made by the EU to...
Read more
Local

15-year-old missing since 24 March (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 15-year old LUCIANA-NICOLETA PISLEA from Romania, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since 24...
Read more
Local

Re-evaluation of epidemiological situation in various countries

gavriella -
Following a decision of the Council of Ministers, on 18 February 2021, regarding the Action Plan for the gradual resumption of flights and the re-opening...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros