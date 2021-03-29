People suffering from rheumatic diseases will be vaccinated next

People suffering from rheumatic diseases, who take biological agents or other immunosuppressant agents, will soon be asked through the media to express their interest for vaccination through the Vaccination Portal.

According to the Cyprus Rheumatology Society, these persons will be recognized by the system when they express their interest and will be able to proceed with an appointment.

Persons taking biological or immunosuppressant agent outside the General Health System, will have to have a confirmation by their doctor and send an email to [email protected], expressing their interest and mentioning: Name, ID number, Telephone, the fact that they belong to the above group and that they take biological or immunosuppressant agent and will have to attach the confirmation of their doctor.