News Local People suffering from mental illnesses in old people's homes

People suffering from mental illnesses in old people’s homes

Human Rights Ombudsman: 'Athalassa Hospital unfit to house patients'

During a discussion in Parliament, Anna Papadisiotou, Director of the State Health Services, said that due to the pandemic the system has weaknesses like not enough people in the services because social workers have been withdrawn from all hospitals so there is no coordination for cases of mental illnesses.

She also said that people with mental illnesses who have to leave the Athalasssa Hospital end up in old people’s homes since there are no other facilities for them.

Maria Kyratzi, director of the Social Services, defended the efforts taking place under very difficult conditions since currently 30,000 cases are being served (allowances and so forth).

She also referred to the effort to modernize the department taking place in the last two years and to the pilot program of five municipalities that will soon being with the slogan “Nobody Alone.”

By gavriella
Previous articlePatient says private hospital refused to treat her
Next articlePASIKA to stage peaceful march on 26 February

Top Stories

Local

22-year-old remanded in custody for car arson

gavriella -
Members of the Police in Nicosia today arrested a 22-year-old regarding a case of car arson that is under investigation. The arson took place on...
Read more
Local

German court sentences Assad officer for crimes against humanity

gavriella -
In a historic verdict, a German court on Wednesday sentenced a former Assad regime intelligence officer to jail time for crimes against humanity. The trial...
Read more
World

Thousands of dolphins ‘stampede’ off southern California coast

gavriella -
An estimated 2,000 common dolphins were spotted 'stampeding' off the southern California coast on Monday (February 22), according to a whale watching group. The video,...
Read more
Local

More than 6,500 fines for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year

gavriella -
From the beginning of the year until yesterday, charges against citizens and establishments for violation of the COVID-19 measures exceeded 6,500. According to information provided...
Read more
Local

House Speaker says Parliament should “raise its standards”

gavriella -
President of the House of Representatives Adamos Adamou said that the Parliament is obliged to raise its standards, improve its image among the public,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

22-year-old remanded in custody for car arson

gavriella -
Members of the Police in Nicosia today arrested a 22-year-old regarding a case of car arson that is under investigation. The arson took place on...
Read more
Local

German court sentences Assad officer for crimes against humanity

gavriella -
In a historic verdict, a German court on Wednesday sentenced a former Assad regime intelligence officer to jail time for crimes against humanity. The trial...
Read more
Local

More than 6,500 fines for COVID-19 since the beginning of the year

gavriella -
From the beginning of the year until yesterday, charges against citizens and establishments for violation of the COVID-19 measures exceeded 6,500. According to information provided...
Read more
Local

House Speaker says Parliament should “raise its standards”

gavriella -
President of the House of Representatives Adamos Adamou said that the Parliament is obliged to raise its standards, improve its image among the public,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros