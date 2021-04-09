People should put aside concerns and get vaccinated says President Anastasiades

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades has urged the people to put aside any concerns and get vaccinated against coronavirus.

He was speaking after a visit to the Famagusta COVID-19 hospital in Paralimni, were he acknowledged the safety concerns people have over AstraZeneca jab after reports of blood clots. “However, if one calculates the percentage of people that can be affected by everyday medication, like painkillers and other, the benefits largely outweigh the concerns and that is why I am urging the people to put aside reasonable concerns and think of their lives”.

Vaccinations save lives, said President Anastasiades, adding we should not overlook the many expediencies that arise in fighting or defending a medication.

The only thing he wanted to say is to urge the people to “put aside any fear”. He repeated that the repercussions of possible side effects are minimal in the face of saving lives.

Commenting on the way staff at hospitals have handled the pandemic, the President said he is not the one that can comment on this but the 1,300 patients with COVID who have been treated and honour all those who work here.

He said he was deeply moved because on Friday he met the people who led the country to successfully handle the pandemic, in a much better manner than any other modern country.

The President further said that the expansion of the Famagusta Hospital, a longstanding demand by the residents of the region, will be ready in eight weeks to welcome those with COVID-19. It was an obligation which we are implementing, just like that of the General Health System, he concluded.

(CNA)