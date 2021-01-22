People participate in a beer yoga session at Cambodia

People participate in a beer yoga session, as the country eases the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, at a craft brewery in Phnom Penh, Cambodia January 19, 2021. Picture taken January 19, 2021.
MORE PHOTOS
Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible...
Russian President Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of Epiphany
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a dip in icy waters during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Moscow Region, Russia January...
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor’s Center ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18,...
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts
Mount Merapi volcano spews hot lava as it erupts, as seen from Wonorejo in Sleman, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, January 18, 2021 in this photo taken...