People over 20 can have AstraZeneca vaccination at personal physicians

In an announcement, the Health Ministry noted that people over 20 who wish to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca can do so at their personal physicians.

As the Health Ministry said this is in additional to the ability to schedule a vaccination appointment through the Vaccination Portal according to age group.

So far 254 personal physicians from all Districts are participating in the vaccination procedure.

According to available data, the doctors has so far requested 23,080 doses of the vaccine and have administered 7,000.

