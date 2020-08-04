News Local People needed to manage thermal cameras

People needed to manage thermal cameras

Coronavirus: Ministry says high rate of tracing of suspect cases

The Ministry of Health announced a tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The Purchasing and Procurement Department of the Ministry of Health invites all Nurses and/or Health Officers and/or physiotherapists interested in offering their services under a public contract regarding the tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and Paphos airports, with a contract duration of three months and with the right of renewal for a period ending on December 22, starting from the date of the signing of the contract or as the Contracting Authority has determined, to submit their bid.

Interested parties can obtain further information and tender submission forms in electronic form either from the website of the Ministry of Health or from the Electronic Public Procurement System of the General Accounting Office and submit their bid according to the instructions of the tender documents.

The deadline for applications is 06/08/2020 at 23:00.

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleMore than 27,000 passengers from categories A–B were checked since flights resumed
Next articleIndustrial producer prices up by 0.7% in Euro area and 0.4% in Cyprus in June 2020

Top Stories

World

Large blast in Beirut port area shakes Cyprus

Andreas Nicolaides -
A large explosion shook the Lebanese capital Beirut and a giant column of smoke was seen rising over the city, Reuters witnesses and local...
Read more
Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with new yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Wednesday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected...
Read more
Economy

Industrial producer prices up by 0.7% in Euro area and 0.4% in Cyprus in June 2020

Maria Bitar -
In June 2020, the fourth month during which Covid-19 containment measures are being applied in most Member States, industrial producer prices rose, compared with...
Read more
Local

People needed to manage thermal cameras

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health announced a tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Twenty-five new corona virus cases detected out of 3,988 tests

Maria Bitar -
According to the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health 25 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected out of a total...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with new yellow alert for extremely high temperatures

Maria Bitar -
Mainly fine weather on Wednesday with yet another yellow alert for extremely high temperatures issued – in effect from 1pm to 5pm. Temperatures are expected...
Read more
Local

More than 27,000 passengers from categories A–B were checked since flights resumed

Maria Bitar -
Cyprus' Health Ministry announced today that a total of 27,334 passengers were tested for Covid–19 coming from countries listed in categories A and B,...
Read more
Local

What you need to know if you are travelling to Cyprus

Maria Bitar -
As part of the Government's strategy for managing the corona virus pandemic, the safeguarding of Public Health and limiting the entry of Covid-19 incidents...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros