People needed to manage thermal cameras

The Ministry of Health announced a tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The Purchasing and Procurement Department of the Ministry of Health invites all Nurses and/or Health Officers and/or physiotherapists interested in offering their services under a public contract regarding the tender for the purchase of services by health professionals for the management of thermal cameras at Larnaca and Paphos airports, with a contract duration of three months and with the right of renewal for a period ending on December 22, starting from the date of the signing of the contract or as the Contracting Authority has determined, to submit their bid.

Interested parties can obtain further information and tender submission forms in electronic form either from the website of the Ministry of Health or from the Electronic Public Procurement System of the General Accounting Office and submit their bid according to the instructions of the tender documents.

The deadline for applications is 06/08/2020 at 23:00.

Source: Philenews