People jump from Barcelona hotel to escape fire

A fire broke out on Saturday (February 12) at a Barcelona’s hotel, forcing some people to jump off to escape fire and leaving one dead and eight injured, Catalan police said on Sunday (February 13).

UGC video from Guillem Andres showed people jumping from windows onto mattresses piled by bystanders below.

One person, who did not appear on the video, was transferred to Clinic Hospital in critical condition on Saturday but died on Sunday, said regional police. Police did not confirm the cause of death.

Other four injured were transported to hospitals with less serious injuries, and four people were medically discharged on the spot.

Catalan police are investigating the causes of the fire.