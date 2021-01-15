People in difficult financial situations due to COVID-19

As of last March, people have been facing problems due to the measures to contain the pandemic.

Simple people have been deprived of expressing their feelings. For example, grandparents embracing their children and grandchildren.

Moreover, due to the fact that several jobs have been closed down and others are struggling, many people are facing financial difficulties and some of them have to count even the last cent to buy the minimum.

Almost all people are expressing a negative view about the government’s decision to close down all medium-small businesses and shops, stressing that it was not there that the people were crowding.