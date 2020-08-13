People enjoy hot weather in London

People enjoy the hot weather amongst summer themed sculptures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain August 12, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles
A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11,...
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano in Indonesia
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 10, 2020.
A couple rides on a scooter in front of officers in Minsk
A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus...
Israelis watch dance show from their cars
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of...