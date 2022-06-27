People eligible for 4th dose of Covid vaccine

The Health Ministry remind the groups of the population which are eligible for the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine:

persons over 60 years of age (upon presentation of identity card or passport and the vaccination card)

residents or employees in Senior People’s homes or closed structures, regardless of age (upon presentation of identity card or passport the vaccination card)

healthcare professionals (upon presentation of identity card or passport, the vaccination card and permit of employment)

*immunodeficient and *immunosuppressed patients, regardless of age

Individuals suffering from diabetes mellitus

Individual suffering from severe obesity BMI ≥40 ή ≥35 with metabolic syndrome provided that a period of five months has elapsed since the administration of the 3rd/booster dose.

The administration of the booster/4th dose is optional.

*Immunosuppressed patients: