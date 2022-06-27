People eligible for 4th dose of Covid vaccine

NewsLocalPeople eligible for 4th dose of Covid vaccine

The Health Ministry remind the groups of the population which are eligible for the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine:

  • persons over 60 years of age (upon presentation of identity card or passport and the vaccination card)
  • residents or employees in Senior People’s homes or closed structures, regardless of age (upon presentation of identity card or passport the vaccination card)
  • healthcare professionals (upon presentation of identity card or passport, the vaccination card and permit of employment)
  • *immunodeficient and *immunosuppressed patients, regardless of age
  • Individuals suffering from diabetes mellitus
  • Individual suffering from severe obesity BMI ≥40 ή ≥35 with metabolic syndrome provided that a period of five months has elapsed since the administration of the 3rd/booster dose.

The administration of the booster/4th dose is optional.

*Immunosuppressed patients:

  • Under active treatment for solid tumours and haematological
  • malignancies
  • With a history of solid organ transplantation receiving
  • immunosuppressive therapy
  • With a history of transplantation of primary haematopoietic organs
  • receiving immunosuppressive therapy
  • With hereditary immunodeficiency
  • With HIV Infection/AIDS
  • Under immunosuppressive therapy including biological agents
  • Regarding cortisone intake, this concerns patients who have received
  • or are receiving a total dose >10 mg prednisone/day (=8 mg of
  • methylpregnisolone) for one (1) month in the last six months.
  • With renal insufficiency undergoing haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.

 

