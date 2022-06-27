People eligible for 4th dose of Covid vaccine

The Health Ministry remind the groups of the population which are eligible for the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine:
- persons over 60 years of age (upon presentation of identity card or passport and the vaccination card)
- residents or employees in Senior People’s homes or closed structures, regardless of age (upon presentation of identity card or passport the vaccination card)
- healthcare professionals (upon presentation of identity card or passport, the vaccination card and permit of employment)
- *immunodeficient and *immunosuppressed patients, regardless of age
- Individuals suffering from diabetes mellitus
- Individual suffering from severe obesity BMI ≥40 ή ≥35 with metabolic syndrome provided that a period of five months has elapsed since the administration of the 3rd/booster dose.
The administration of the booster/4th dose is optional.
*Immunosuppressed patients:
- Under active treatment for solid tumours and haematological
- malignancies
- With a history of solid organ transplantation receiving
- immunosuppressive therapy
- With a history of transplantation of primary haematopoietic organs
- receiving immunosuppressive therapy
- With hereditary immunodeficiency
- With HIV Infection/AIDS
- Under immunosuppressive therapy including biological agents
- Regarding cortisone intake, this concerns patients who have received
- or are receiving a total dose >10 mg prednisone/day (=8 mg of
- methylpregnisolone) for one (1) month in the last six months.
- With renal insufficiency undergoing haemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis.