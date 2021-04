Another two cases disputing the health protocols have reached the court with the people claiming that their freedom to go to church has been violated.

After the priest of Akaki community who was led to Court because he had allowed to five people to attend mass and raised an issue of constitutionality, another two persons who were charged for being in a church of Astromeritis, raised similar issues.

The Nicosia District Court has set all three cases for next Friday to listen to both sides.